Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Brother Wolf Animal Lodge says a 2-month-old puppy was taken to a partner shelter in Tennessee after being found abused and left in a garbage bag.
The organization said that the puppy was found by a good samaritan in the garbage bag suffering from chemical burns covering her tiny body.
After the Tennessee rescue organization reached out for help with the puppy, Brother Wolf Animal Lodge agreed to jump in and help treat the dog they've named Hope.
According to the organization's Facebook page, Hope's treatment will include pain medication, antibiotics, topical ointments would flushes, and surgery later this week to remove dead tissue from her ear and tongue.
The organization is asking for donations to help Hope and other animals like her heal and live the happy lives they deserve.
