SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- When Georgette Jackson searched through her phone to try and find a favorite picture, it almost became impossible.
“Just every day, holidays, you know we miss her. As far as the memories, you know it’s just so many, so many memories," Jackson said.
She has dozens of pictures in her phone of her sister Temisha Collier McClintock.
“We were really, really, really close," Jackson said. “I miss her every day, every morning. I miss my sister so much. We all miss her.”
On June 26, 2018 her family's life changed when friends found Temisha shot to death in the doorway of her home on Tamara Way in Spartanburg County.
“The fact that she’s gone and she’s not able to be back it’s just- I just hate the whole situation happened," Jackson said.
Investigators believe Temisha's husband, Adrian McClintock shot and killed her then took off in a black 2010 Chevy Camaro with the South Carolina license plate PDY 259.
“I’m just hoping that they can find him and that will just- I mean it won’t change the fact that she’s gone, but that will give us a little peace of mind," Jackson said.
McClintock is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Since Temisha's death, her family hosted vigils and anti-domestic violence rallies.
“The violence it needs to stop. So, it’s a good thing that you know it took her face to you know to bring people, a lot of people together and everything, but it really does need to stop," Jackson said.
The family still receives calls of comfort and text messages filled with prayers, although none of them will bring Temisha back.
“It’s not fair that he’s still out there running and my sister is gone," Jackson said.“If anybody out there that may know something, just if they could just you know, let it be known.”
If you have any information about this case call the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
