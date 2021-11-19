LEICESTER, NC (FOX Carolina) - After a months-long investigation Buncombe County deputies were able to arrest three suspects at a home in Leicester, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said a search warrant was delivered to a home on Mid Court Drive Thursday night. After searching the home the following items were seized:
- 10.9 grams of suspected meth
- 5 dosage units of 30 mg Oxycodone
- One stolen Glock 19 pistol
- $650 in U.S. currency
Charles Edward Crouch Jr. is being held on a $70,000 secured bond and has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver meth
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances
- Maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the purposes of controlled substances
- Possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Nov. 2
Jessica Grace Anderson is being held on a $50,000 secured bond and has been charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver meth
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II
- Maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the purposes of controlled substances
Deputies said John Carl Robinson is being held on a $3,000 secured bond and was charged with possession of meth.
