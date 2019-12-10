PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County Coroner said a 12-year-old boy who was hurt when a moped he was riding on in late November was involved in a crash has died from his injuries.
According to the coroner, the moped was on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley on November 29 around 6:13 p.m. when a collision occurred with another vehicle.
12-year-old Daniel Harris,who was a passenger on the bike was taken to the hospital and passed away on Sunday, according to the coroner.
Greenville County Schools on Tuesday confirmed Harris was a sixth grader at Greer Middle School.
Chief Tollison, with the Easley Police Department says the driver of the moped, Richard Worthen has been charged with the following:
- Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child
- Driving Under Suspension
- Violation of Moped Operators License
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Affixing to Conceal or Misrepresent Identity/Tag
The crash is still is under investigation by the Easley Police Department.
Police said the unlawful conduct charge is under review by the solicitor's office since Harris' passing.
