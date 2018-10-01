Anderson County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers were called to the scene of a fatal accident Monday morning on Abbeville Highway in Anderson County.
Right now details are limited.
Coroner Greg Shore confirmed to FOX Carolina that he had been called to the hospital.
Shore tells us that one person who was riding a moped has died.
The driver of the truck that hit the victim was uninjured.
Right now we don't know if any charges were filed in the accident, or the victim's ID.
We'll update with more when it becomes available.
