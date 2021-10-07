The Greenville County Coroner responds to crash in Simpsonville on Grandview Drive.

Deadly crash in Simpsonville

Coroner responds to crash on Grandview Drive in Simpsonville (FOX CAROLINA/October 7, 2021). 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified the driver of the moped killed in a crash on Grandview Drive in Simpsonville Thursday.

The driver, 52-year-old Francis G. Aliano of Simpsonville, was pronounced dead on scene when the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m., according to the coroner.

This crash remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and Simpsonville City Police Department.

