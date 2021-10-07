GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified the driver of the moped killed in a crash on Grandview Drive in Simpsonville Thursday.
The driver, 52-year-old Francis G. Aliano of Simpsonville, was pronounced dead on scene when the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m., according to the coroner.
This crash remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and Simpsonville City Police Department.
