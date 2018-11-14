GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A moped was involved in a collision Wednesday evening near downtown Greenville.
The collision occurred around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar Lane and Smythe Street.
Details surrounding the collision are unknown as of writing.
A FOX Carolina crew noted minimal damage to the moped, and that crews had it standing upright on the scene.
