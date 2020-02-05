ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Law enforcement agencies across the upstate are joining forces with a popular home surveillance system to catch more crimes on camera.
Investigators at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were the first in the area to join forces with Ring Doorbell's new app called Neighbors. Hundreds of agencies across the country are currently part of the program.
Fox Carolina has reported several stories where Ring Doorbell owners have caught a crime on camera and handed that video over to police. This new app allows law enforcement to ask people for it directly.
Here's how it works.
If you have a Ring device you can post your video on the Neighbors app. It could be something suspicious you saw or even a lost dog roaming around.
That info gets put on a crime map, so users can see where things are happening.
With the law enforcement partnership, an investigator can submit a request through the app asking for any video within a certain area at a certain time without a search warrant. Then the users get to choose whether or not to send it to them.
Anderson County Deputy J.T. Foster said his department has already put in a request for video.
Last week, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office officially became a partner and a third department is finalizing their contract with Ring.
We reached out to several other agencies about the Neighbors app. Spartanburg Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Kevin Bobo said his department has been speaking with a representative from the company.
A spokesperson for Spartanburg police said it's something they would consider.
"It is not something we are opposed to, however at this point we are not a participant with the company," said Lt. Art Littlejohn. "We do use these devices and recording from citizens on a case by case basis. The information is easily downloaded and sent to the officers email to be disseminated to other officers."
In Greenville County, neither the sheriff's office or police are Neighbors app partners, but Greenville Police Department spokesperson Brandon Lavorgna said they have their own program that's similar to it.
"Our investigators do utilize the footage from their cameras when we are provided it by victims and witnesses," he said. "It's part of the reason we ask people to sign up for our Safe Watch program. "
