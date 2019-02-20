GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said a grand jury in Greenville County on Tuesday issued two true bills of indictment against suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.
The indictments are for perjury and statutory misconduct in office.
Solicitor Kevin Brackett said in a news release he has no further comment about the substance of the charges.
On Wednesday, the Greenville County Clerk of Court released copies of the indictments.
The indictment for perjury states that on Jan. 11, 2017 Lewis knowingly signed a sworn affidavit that a complete background check had been performed on a person when that background check had not been completed.
The indictment for misconduct of a public officer states that between Jan. 3, 2017 through Feb. 13, 2018 Lewis performed acts "of official misconduct, habitual negligence, corruption, fraud, or oppression."
Lewis was previously indicted in April 2018 on charges of misconduct in office and obstruction of justice. Those indictments state Lewis "willfully and dishonestly failed to properly and faithfully discharge his duties as the Greenville County Sheriff through a series of improper acts" between January 2017 and February 2018. The indictments also charge Lewis with obstruction of justice between April 2017 and February 2018, as SLED investigated those allegations against him.
Lewis pleading not guilty to those charges and his attorneys filed a motion in January 2019 to quash those indictments.
Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Lewis following the indictment and Johnny Mack Brown was named the interim sheriff.
Brian Symmes, Communications Director for Gov. McMaster, released this statement after Tuesday's indictments:
“Since the governor has already suspended Sheriff Lewis following his 2018 indictments on charges of criminal misconduct in office and obstruction, the news of today’s indictments will have no effect on his status until such a time that these cases are resolved. The governor still strongly believe that Sheriff Lewis should voluntarily step down from office and allow the people of Greenville County to elect its new sheriff.”
South Carolina's governor does have the authority to formally remove an elected official from office unless that official has been convicted.
