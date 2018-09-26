Get ready for more Gateway Project detours!
Starting at 10pm Wednesday until 5am Thursday, and again Friday night from 10pm-5am, there will be a shift off part of I-385 Southbound.
Joel Smith, an SCDOT Engineer explains why the detour will be in place.
"We are setting girders for bridge 5 over the Interstate, over 385, in order to do that we have to shut down and detour 385 Southbound."
He also tells us, that these detours allow them to do critical work.
"For this specific detour, in order to get the girders up in the air, which join the bridge columns in order to get the decks up, the detour is super important for the project. We really wouldn't be able to build it without detouring the Interstate. It's just not safe for the workers and the traveling public."
If you're on I-385 Southbound, heading away from downtown Greenville, you'll have to exit onto I85 Southbound.
You'll take I-85 until Exit 48A, onto Laurens Road. You'll get right back onto the Interstate heading North.
Then you'll take I-85 North up to Exit 51B, for I-385 South, right near Woodruff Road, back on your way.
Smith tells us, it can be tough for the average driver to see the light at the end of the tunnel, especially since a lot of their work so far has been laying the groundwork for bigger things.
But he says, soon, we'll actually see those big things happening.
"It's been one of those projects where there is so much on the front end so it doesn't seem like a whole lot is happening, but a lot of that is foundations going in the ground, dirt being moved around. So over the next year there's going to be a lot of visible changes your average driver is going to be able to say, wow this thing is really moving."
Those with the Gateway Project ask that everyone travels with care through the Interchange and observe and obey all signage and traffic control devices in place.
