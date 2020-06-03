(FOX Carolina) - Several new events to call for change following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota are scheduled to take place in the Upstate Wednesday night.
GREENVILLE
Redemption Church will host 'Pursuit to Peace' at 6 p.m. on the TD Stage downtown.
ANDERSON
A peaceful protest is scheduled to begin in front of the county courthouse in downtown Anderson at 5 p.m.
Anderson police confirmed they were aware of the protest and that the city's mayor and police chief plan to attend.
EASLEY
Easley police confirmed a group will hold a protest and march starting at Old Market Square, beginning at 5 p.m. The police chief will be in attendance.
Activist Traci Fant said the event will be a peaceful assemble and asked participants to bring, water, signs, and masks.
