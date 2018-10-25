FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that two more deputies are out of the hospital after seven law enforcement officers were wounded and two dies following a shooting earlier this month.
The sheriff’s office said Arie Davis got home from a rehabilitation center on Wednesday and Sarah Miller made it home on Friday.
FCSO Investigator Florence Turner died Monday, 19 days after the October 3 shooting.
Florence city police officer Terrence Carraway died shortly after the shooting.
The five surviving officers are all recovering.
