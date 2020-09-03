SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Accessing online classes could soon be easier for some students in Spartanburg County.
District 7 has reopened their application for free internet access for low income families.
It's part of a statewide program to supply at least 100,000 Mi-Fi devices, which create internet hot spots, to households without internet. The program has funding through December, according to the website.
District 7 spokesperson Beth Lancaster said they've already received 200 applications.
To qualify for a device, families must have financial need and fall into one of these categories:
Households must also not have internet access and have a child in Spartanburg District 7 in grades K-12.
Lancaster said after they review applications to make sure families qualify, they will submit them to the state. Then devices will be given out on a first-come first-serve basis, so Lancaster said the application will remain open as long as devices are available.
The district had an initial application period in July. Lancaster said families approved then are starting to receive devices this week.
You can find the application here.
