GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) Another round of events calling for justice in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd are planned to take place Tuesday around the Upstate.
At 4 p.m., Black Lives Matter in Greenwood is planning to hold a protest at the Greenwood Fountain. They'll be showing support for the life, liberty and equality of black people in their community and throughout the nation.
The Greenwood Police Department says they're aware of the rallies planned for Tuesday evening.
"We will be monitoring them closely, but we are sworn to protect everyone’s right to free speech as long as it’s done peacefully without threatening property or lives," the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Greenwood County Sheriff Kelly has been meeting with various community leaders, law enforcement officials and public safety entities to prepare for all possibilities.
“We support the right to protest, but let’s work together to keep it peaceful," Sheriff Kelly said.
During one of the many meetings, Pastor Carlton Klugh of Greenwood spoke of the importance of peaceful protests, saying Greenwood is no place for violence. His full statement is below:
In wake of everything that has happened in the last eight days concerning the death of George Floyd we definitely see that the voice of all races Black, White, Hispanic and Native American have joined together in their amendment rights of protest across our country. I stand with the challenge to change our culture towards unarmed black and brown citizens however Greenwood has no place for riots and violent behavior stealing the stage of a powerful change that is coming and we as clergyman and leaders need to lead our communities to peace and harmony and not drive them down a road of evil. We must remain steadfast, peaceful and support our change and not pour gas on a fire we didn't start!!!! Greenwood belongs to us and our children and sparking violence that will harm more innocent people and children is not the way!!! I LOVE GREENWOOD AND PLEDGE TO DO MY PART IN WORKING WITH AND NOT AGAINST!!! LET’S STAND FOR AND IN PEACE!!!
Business owners have been expressing their concern over the possibility for violence. Sheriff Kelly says the department has informed the public that there will be additional law enforcement officers around the area who are fully prepared to respond.
Up in Gaffney, a group plans to gather at 6 p.m. outside of the City Hall.
In Joanna, within Laurens County, a prayer circle will take place at Blalock Memorial Veterans Park at 6:30 p.m. The group says they want to pray for the nation.
