PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An online auction aiming to sell more things that belonged to convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will go live soon.
Meares Property Advisors is hosting the auction on the Proxibid platform on August 8, starting at 12 p.m. Eastern time. Cars, a motorcycle, lockboxes, and advertising signs are all on the block to be bid on. Interested buyers can also get a preview of the items on August 12 from 12-2 p.m. at the company's gallery on Eastview Road in Pelzer. Vehicles being auctioned can't be driven, and social distancing will be adhered to.
Here's the list of items you can bid on:
- A 2011 BMW Z4 convertible roadster
- A 2014 BMW X5 SUV
- A 2007 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle
- Six Todd Kohlehepp and Associates Real Estate advertising signs
- 15 Supra iBox Bluetooth-enabled lockboxes
The vehicles have certain conditions listed; one car has a dent, fluids may need to be changed, and anyone who wins them will need to ensure they get a temporary SC tag to drive them on the roads. Read the auction listing linked above for full details.
Money generated by the auction will go to the receiver of Kohlhepp's assets to pay judgements against him, including the victims of his crimes and their families.
Kohlhepp was convicted for the murders of seven people and the kidnapping of Kala Brown. Brown was able to escape her captor, which led to Kohlhepp's arrest in 2016. His earliest four victims were in 2003, then two more in 2015, followed by Brown in August 2016 and another victim the same day she was kidnapped.
More of Kohlhepp's property was sold at a similar auction in August 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.