Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Attorney's office announced they have sentenced three more people in connection to a multi-state drug trafficking ring.
The attorney's office said that Quirino Hernandez, 31; Adam Stone, 28; and Luis Rodriguez, 29, were sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to participating in a drug conspiracy involving methamphetamine.
Hernandez, Stone, and Rodriguez received sentences of 17 years, 13 years, and 5 years in federal prison, respectively.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Andy Moorman, Head of Narcotics Unit at the U.S. Attorney's Office, told the court during the sentencing hearings that Hernandez supplied the drugs from Gainesville, Georgia.
Moorman said that Hernandez, with the help of Rodriguez, a runner, would meet drug dealers from Anderson, South Carolina and sell them kilograms of methamphetamine to them for tens of thousands of dollars. Those dealers would then return to the Upstate of South Carolina to sell to their customers.
According to Moorman, Adam Stone was a courier for another leader in the organization, Joshua Peace. Peace sent Stone to the Atlanta, Georgia, area on multiple occasions to buy kilograms of methamphetamine at his request.
After buying the methamphetamine, Stone would bring it to Peace in South Carolina, where Peace and other members of the organization would sell it locally.
Peace, Hernandez, Stone, Rodriguez, and others in this drug trafficking organization were responsible for the distribution of over $1 million worth of methamphetamine in the Upstate of South Carolina and elsewhere.
Joshua Peace was sentenced to 15 years back on August 8 of this year.
Related: Four people sentenced in federal court in connection with Upstate drug trafficking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.