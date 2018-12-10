GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville Spartanburg International Airport announced Monday that Clemson University hoping to fly to Texas to see the Togers face Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 now have more nonstop flight options available from three airlines at the Greer airport.
American, Delta and Southwest airlines will each offer nonstop flights from GSP to the Dallas area on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.
The American flights are the carriers normal scheduled runs to Dallas/Ft. Worth but GSP said Delta and Southwest have added special flights just for fans traveling to the bowl game.
Delta’s flight from GSP lands in DFW and Southwest’s flight will land in Dallas-Love Field.
GSP said tickets are available now and encouraged fans to book early.
American Airlines:
- Dec. 28 – Depart GSP 6:45 a.m., 2”11 p.m.; Arrive: 8:40 a.m., 4:03 p.m.
- Dec. 30 - Depart DFW 10:20 a.m., 6:49 p.m.; Arrive at GSP 1:26 p.m., 10:01 p.m.
Delta:
- Dec. 28 – Depart GSP 10 a.m.; Arrive: 11:50 a.m.
- Dec. 30 – Depart DFW noon; Arrive at GSP: 3:50 p.m.
Southwest:
- Dec. 28 – Depart GSP 7:55 p.m.; Arrive 9:35 p.m.
- Dec. 30 – Depart DAL 8:40 a.m.; Arrive at GSP 11:45 a.m.
