GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- After a spring of eLearning and an uncertain fall semester on the way, local tutors are getting more requests for help than ever before.
Barbara McNamara and Heather Scott, co-owners of Tutor Greenville, said their business is getting a lot of calls from new and returning customers.
"They said,'We might need to kind of iron out, smooth over or fill in,'" McNamara said.
Their sessions look different now, but Tutor Greenville is still helping students.
Tutors either meet with students on Zoom or in-person with an acrylic divider to help social distance.
When classes first went online, McNamara and Scott said many calls for help were about how to organize at home for eLearning. Now they're focusing on retaining and revisiting lessons from the spring.
Scott said the one-on-one sessions help provide more individual attention students can't get as easily out of the traditional classroom session.
The Greenville County School District is still putting together their plan for the fall, but spokespeople have told FOX Carolina a hybrid schedule of in-person and virtual schooling is likely.
McNamara said that's where tutoring can be a good supplement to a student's education.
"When there are changes constantly, even when there's a substitute coming in and out, it's a disruption to the learning," she said. "So anything that can stay constant is always going to be the better choice."
Scott said having a regularly scheduled session gives parents and students peace of mind when everything else might constantly changing.
"They can take a breath so that if there is something in class that they're struggling with that, that we can provide that help for them and sometimes it's just reassuring them," Scott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.