GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Upstate is seeing an increase in claims related to wind, hail and tree damage after this month's storms, according to a local insurance agent.
With more severe weather expected tonight, Greenville-based State Farm agent Eva Hurley said people need to be prepared.
Hurley said people should set aside time to create emergency plans for their families, pay close attention to severe weather warnings and figure out the safest room in their homes. That's typically the innermost room on your ground level, away from windows.
It's also important to have crucial documents ready, like ones relating to your insurance policies. Hurley said if you don't have a paper copy, take advantage of your company's app services.
Hurley said during the pandemic most claims are being filed and submitted virtually with photos over email. If they need to have a face-to-face meeting, they utilize video calls to keep employees and clients safe.
So even with the increase in claims, Hurley said there hasn't been a delay in service.
"I know a lot of the local agencies, ours included, have utilized technology to still be available for our customers. Thankfully we're able to do most of everything over phone and email," Hurley said. "It's definitely been an innovative time, but we're thankful that we haven't an interruption to be able to serve customers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.