HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Storm damage continued coming in Friday afternoon as a second line of strong storms pushed through the Upstate and the Mountains.
The Upstate and some Mountain counties are under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. Many other areas are under flash flood warnings.
NEWBERRY COUNTY
The National Weather Service reported two homes damaged on Old Newberry Highway in an area where a tornado warning was issued earlier in the afternoon.
HENDERSON COUNTY
The first damage reports came in from Henderson County, where dispatchers said trees was down on powerlines and blocking the roadway on River Road and also on Greenville Highway at Rutledge.
Flooding also reported at:
- Mills River
- Irkwood Road at Ashley Place
- Butler Bridge at French Broad River
- Dana Road at Tracey Grove Road
- South Church Street
- Mud Creek Bridge near Irkwood
- Road washed away at Timber Lane Drive in Etowah
OCONEE COUNTY
The National Weather Service also reported numerous trees down and some power outages in Oconee County. Duke Energy was reporting 43 customers without power in Oconee County as of 10:30 a.m.
The Westminster police chief also reported flash flooding near Ingles in Westminster.
Flooding in the Avondale community.
Current list of closures in and astound the Walhalla area:
- Stribling Shoals near Mtn Creek- completely washes out
- Rocky Knoll Road
- Collins Road
- Rimrodt Road
- Tulip (Sertoma)
- Duck Pond
- Camp Road
- Busch Creek
Flash flooding was reported on US 176 in Westminster.
MCDOWELL COUNTY
A mudslide has been reported on NC 226 in the Woodlawn community.
Power lines down on Harmony Grove Road at Deer Park Road.
Tree down on power lines on US 221 North.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY
Dispatchers said the following roads are closed due to flooding:
- Island Ford Road at South Country Club Road
- Old Hendersonville Highway at Black Hawk Road
- Davidson River Road at the train trustle
- Hannaford Road
BUNCOMBE COUNTY
UNC Asheville said Campus Drive has been temporarily closed due to a minor rock and debris slide.
Buncombe Recreation is closing Lake Julian Park due to flooding at Ranger Station
Flooding possible near Highway 70 near the Ingles Warehouse in Black Mountain
GREENWOOD COUNTY
Tree blocking lane of US 25 near Hodges
