LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas announced in a news release on Thursday that beginning next Monday, October 26, LCSD 55 would expand the number of students in face-to-face learning environments.
“We are pleased to announce that all elementary students (preK – 5th grade) plus sixth and twelfth grade students will be returning to campuses next week," Thomas said in the release.
The changes are as follows:
All elementary students will attend five days each week.
6th and 12th grade students will attend four days each week but still do eLearning on Wednesdays.
Students currently attending four or 5 days (4K – 2nd grade, plus special education and ESOL students) will continue on their current schedules.
7th through 11th graders will continue to operate on a hybrid schedule until additional materials arrive to make full-time face-to-face classes possible for all students.
LCSD 55 recently received a shipment of Plexiglas that allows them to reduce the social distancing requirement from six feet to three feet and increase the number of students on campuses. However, the district does not have plexiglass needed for all students at this time.
“We want to caution everyone that this does not mean the pandemic is subsiding,” Thomas added in the news release. “It only means we now have the resources we need to more effectively use the spaces we have while maintaining social distancing and observing all other safety protocols.”
MORE NEWS - DHEC announces more than 900 new virus cases in SC Thursday, plus plan to study infection and immunity with U of SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.