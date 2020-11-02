GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Elections officials in South Carolina said that as of noon on Monday, more than 1.27 million voters in South Carolina had returned their absentee ballots.
In addition, more than 460,000 had returned mail-in ballots.
The state election board said South Carolina has 3,486,879 registered voters, so that means about 36 percent of those had already cast their ballots by Monday afternoon.
According to the Associated Press, early voting was 230 percent higher in 2020 than it was in 2016.
For comparison, only 503,000 in-person absentee ballots were returned in 2016 and 147,000 were mailed in.
Election Day is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the state.
