COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC on Tuesday said 1,573 more people in South Carolina tested positive for COVID-19 and 52 more people had died from virus-related issues.
DHEC said 18.1 percent of the 8,689 tests processed for Tuesday’s numbers came back positive.
As of Tuesday, the state had 83,720 confirmed cases and 1,505 confirmed deaths.
For info on the latest confirmed and probable deaths: click here.
1,575 of South Carolina’s COVID-19 patients were in the hospital on Tuesday, with 401 in ICU, and 256 on ventilators.
All but four South Carolina counties were seeing high incidence rates of new cases, per the latest DHEC data posted Tuesday. Three Upstate counties – Oconee, Pickens, and Spartanburg – were seeing moderate incidence, and only one county – Marlboro – was seeing low incidence.
