PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Bunny Bridge South Carolina (BBSC) said in a Facebook post that they rescued more than 100 rabbits from a rescue-turned-hoarding situation in the Upstate alongside rescue centers across seven states last week.
According to the post on BBSC's Facebook page, all of the rabbits rescued were placed in rescues and sanctuaries across the US within 48 hours.
Their post goes on to say there were newborn babies, adults, injured, and disabled and paralyzed rabbits. BBSC says the rabbits suffering from bloat, mites, worms, injuries, infections, and matting of fur can be treated, which is good news.
BBSC also says it is likely that the 100 plus are pregnant and some of the rescues that took adults are about to be burdened with more newborns, judging by the engorged mammary tissue of many female rabbits.
They went on to say they are keeping most of the babies, including a litter of eyes closed babies that still need formula. BBSC also says the babies are mostly healthy, besides severe bloat and some dehydration and diarrhea.
BBSC said this statement in the Facebook post:
We all know what it is like to take on more than we can handle, and no rescue is perfect. We all make mistakes. HOWEVER, we should put the health and safety of the animals we rescue before all else, and if that's not possible, we should reach out for help instead of shutting down everyone's repeated offers to assist within the past few years.
That being said, I know you guys are already aware of much of the unnecessary drama and accusations. The important thing to us at BBSC is that the BUNNIES ARE SAFE.
We ask that you keep the comments civil out of respect for the previous "rescue" that has now shut down.
We also ask that you do whatever you can to prevent this organization from ever operating in this manner again. A few other rescues involved in the pull have released statements as well, and we encourage you to support them as this is a huge burden that none of us were expecting this month.
We WILL need a lot of help with these additional rabbits, especially during the peak of wild cottontail season - we have close to 200 wild cottontail intakes so far and it is only May. We will post what we need later this week from fosters to supplies, but for now, we wanted to update you.
Thank you, BBSC family, for standing behind us as we welcome and care for our new babies.
MORE NEWS: SC Governor says pandemic-related unemployment programs ending in June
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.