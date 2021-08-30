SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- More than 2,200 Duke Energy customers are without power in Simpsonville, according to an outage reported on the company's outage map.
According to the report, the outage was first reported at 11:45 a.m.
Simpsonville Police say that the outage was caused by workers in the area hitting a power line.
The report says that power is expected to restored at around 3:00 p.m.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
