ATLANTA, GA (FOX CAROLINA) - Today the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Atlanta Field division collected 20,031 pounds of unused, unwanted, or expired medications.
The Atlanta Field Division includes Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
According to the DEA, the event included 4,425 community partners at 5,060 collection sites across the country, and 829,543 pounds of medication was collected. In Georgia, 7,504 pounds, in North Carolina 4,642 pounds, and in South Carolina 7,885 pounds were collected.
The DEA says it has collected 14,670,240 million pounds of medications since 2010.
If you were unable to make it to a Take Back location, visit
https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e1s1 for more information on authorized collection sites across the country.
