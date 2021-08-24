SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tri-County Technical College and 94.1 The Lake have partnered to host the 2021 Oconee Job Fair, which offers more than 200 jobs, on Thursday, Aug. 26.
The job fair will be held at the Shaver Recreation Complex in Seneca from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The complex is located at 698 West South 4th Street.
Organizers said there will more than 25 companies from the Oconee, Pickens, and Anderson areas featured at this event.
The following are some of the employers registered to attend:
- Life Technologies
- HTI Employment Solutions
- CATBUS
- Upstate Staffing
- Sealed Air
- Dominion of Patrick Square
- Koyo Bearings
- School District of Oconee
- Oconee County
- Greenfield Industries
- Vyve Broadband
For more information or to reserve a booth for employers, please call 94.1 The Lake at (864) 882-9769.
