COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - After two consecutive days of fewer than 100 new cases of coronavirus, South Carolina saw an uptick on Thursday with DHEC reporting 214 new cases and 11 more deaths.
The new numbers bring the total number of South Carolina cases to 1,142 and deaths to 316.
None of the deaths reported Thursday were from Upstate counties.
However, of the new virus cases, Greenville County accounted for 36, the largest number for any county on Thursday.
MORE NEWS - DHEC working on guidance to reopen public pools, director says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.