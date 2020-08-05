GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- More than 3,000 Chromebooks still have not been returned to Greenville County Schools, according to officials. Now the district will have to report them as stolen to police.
District spokesperson Tim Waller said they've sent emails and even made house calls to try and track down the missing computers, which students were supposed to return at the end of the spring semester.
That helped them find 2,000 of them earlier this summer, but they've been unsuccessful in even more cases.
Waller said now they turn it over to police.
However, no one will be going to jail.
Waller said the Chromebooks have to be reported as stolen so insurance will cover the replacement cost.
At about $300 each, it would cost nearly $930,000 to replace all of the laptops currently missing.
Waller said they'd still prefer to get the old laptops back because they have more students than ever before who will be using the computers more, too.
The district will start distributing Chromebooks for the fall semester during the leap days beginning on Aug. 17.
