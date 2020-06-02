GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina National Guard has been activated and called to Washington, DC to help with civil unrest response efforts starting Tuesday, according to a news release.
The South Carolina National Guard said they are sending approximately 445 Soldiers to provide support to the District of Columbia National Guard.
The soldiers will be conducting civil disturbance missions in order to protect citizens and maintain peace.
“The South Carolina National Guard will respond when there is a need to protect our nation’s citizens and support the rights and freedoms of the American people,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina in the news release.
The South Carolina National Guard will also continue to respond to requests for assistance within South Carolina to support local law enforcement with protests throughout the state, the news release stated.
