GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville said more than 50 trees fell inside the city on Thursday morning as Zeta pushed through.
Below is the full statement from the city:
City of Greenville Public Works is responding to more than 50 reports of downed trees.
There are numerous power lines down causing power outages and signal light outages on major roadways. Citizens are asked to treat signals with an outage like a 4-way stop.
We are urging patience. Public Works has reported seeing drivers attempt to drive under downed trees. Often power lines are tangled in the trees. This is extremely dangerous. Treat all power lines as live.
Assure your viewers/readers that we have crews across the city working to clear roads and provide generators to restore signals. If they see a tree down urge them to turn around, just as they would in a flood zone.
All garbage and waste collection is delayed. Please encourage people to pull their trash cans away from the curb.
