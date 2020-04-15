COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said he has sent a number of potential price gouging cases to solicitors around the state so their offices can review them and determine whether or not to prosecute.
“We’ve received more than 650 complaints since the Governor declared a state of emergency on March 13th and we’ve been going through those complaints to find ones that could meet our state law’s definition of price gouging,” Attorney General Wilson said in a news release. “We want to get moving on these as soon as possible to get the word out that we are investigating these price gouging complaints and will prosecute the businesses and individuals that violate the law.”
Violating the state price gouging law is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, 30 days in jail, or both.
Wilson said South Carolina law defines price gouging as an “unconscionable price” and defines that as “a gross disparity between the price” being charged and “the average price … in the usual course of business during the thirty days immediately before the declaration of a state of emergency,” as long as the increase is not caused by additional costs incurred or local, regional, national, or international market trends.
“In other words, under state law, normal market fluctuations caused by changes in supply and demand are not price gouging,” Wilson explained.
Wilson said the most common complaints were prices on sanitizer, including sanitizing wipes, sanitizing hand gels, and cleaning sprays; toilet paper; face masks; and food, especially meat and eggs.
The Attorney General’s Office encourages everyone to continue to report potential price gouging cases when they see them. To report them, you can email them to pricegouging@scag.gov or go to www.scag.gov and click on the “Price Gouging Information” at the top of the page, People can also call (803)737-3953 and leave a voice message.
Please include the following information if you file a complaint:
• The time, place, address, and name of the business
• The price you paid or that’s being charged
• Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those businesses
• Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price
• Provide your name and contact information
