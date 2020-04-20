RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's office announced Monday that the state has been approved for a program that is designed to help families purchase food for their children impacted by school closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program provides a benefit on an EBT card to North Carolina families whose children are eligible for free and reduced school lunches.
“So many families are in need, especially with so many out of work right now. This approval helps people get assistance faster to feed their families,” said Governor Cooper.
North Carolina is just one of four states to receive federal approval from the United States Department of Agriculture to provide P-EBT benefits.
Through the new program, families will receive $250 in P-EBT benefits per child, provided in two installments. If North Carolina schools are closed beyond May 15, an additional benefit is possible.
There is no need to apply for the program if families are already receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits. Eligible families not already enrolled in FNS will receive a new EBT card via mail in the next few weeks, as well as a letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services explaining how to activate and use the card.
“As our schools closed, many families across the state worried about where their next meals would come from—and we knew we had to take action,” said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “The P-EBT program will provide extra help buying groceries for the families of the more than 800,000 children who normally receive free and reduced lunch at school.”
North Carolina officials encourage families to continue to utilize feeding programs at local school and community meal sites.
MORE NEWS:
Report: McMaster plans to have retail stores reopen Tuesday
North Carolina officials reporting 6,764 coronavirus cases, 179 deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.