Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released the initial unemployment claims for the week ending, April 11.
While the number of unemployed continues to grown in the state, the increase was only 3.14% from the previous week's count.
In the week ending April 11, initial claims numbered 87,686. In the previous week that number was at 85,018.
Since March 14, unemployment in the state has jumped 4,293%. At that time only 1,996 people had filed claims of unemployment from the previous week.
This last week Greenville County was the hardest hit area in the state with over 10,000 claims. Spartanburg County is third in the state with over 7,200.
Since the pandemic began a month ago, SCDEW has processed 268,614 claims. In just the last week, $114 million has been paid in $600 CARES Act benefits and regular South Carolina Unemployment Insurance benefits.
The SCDEW estimates it will have more than 500 employees trained by next week to help take calls and respond to claimant questions.
To register for unemployment, visit the SCDEW website here.
