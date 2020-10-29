Can you get infected with Covid-19 twice? It's complicated

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Thursday announced 918 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 additional confirmed deaths across South Carolina

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 166,344 and confirmed deaths to 3,645 statewide.

Greenville County saw the highest amount of the new cases with 130. Spartanburg followed with 76.

Greenville's mayor and health officials are planning to hold a news conference on Friday at 9 a.m. to discuss rising case numbers in the area.

