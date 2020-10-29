COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Thursday announced 918 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 additional confirmed deaths across South Carolina
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 166,344 and confirmed deaths to 3,645 statewide.
Greenville County saw the highest amount of the new cases with 130. Spartanburg followed with 76.
Greenville's mayor and health officials are planning to hold a news conference on Friday at 9 a.m. to discuss rising case numbers in the area.
MORE NEWS - Greenville mayor, medical professionals to hold news conference on rising COVID-19 cases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.