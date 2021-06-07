UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Union County Sheriff's Office responded to a chicken fighting ring in Union County in which all individuals were given citations Sunday, June 6.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Whitmire community on Carlisle Whitmire Hwy after they received a call regarding a group of people fighting chickens.
Deputies say they saw a large group of 15 people who took off running as deputies got closer to the scene. Deputies say they started giving all parties on the scene verbal commands to stop and get their hands where they could see them.
Deputies go on to say they were able to gather everyone up and request identification cards which were ran through dispatch for warrant checks.
Deputies also say they took photos of the fighting ring and other paraphernalia. They go on to say all individuals received citations and were released from the scene.
