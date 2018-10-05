MARS HILL, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Mars Hill University spokesperson confirmed Friday that more than a dozen students have been diagnosed with hand, foot, and mouth disease.
Mike Thornhill, Director of Communications, said 14 students were diagnosed over the past two weeks.
“We had no new cases (Thursday), so we're hopeful that the spread has ended,” Thornhill stated in an email.
Students who have been diagnosed with the illness are being instructed to stay in their rooms and not attend class or extracurricular activities. Food is being delivered to them so they aren’t out in the general public.
“When they are cleared by the health professionals at our infirmary they can return to normal activities,” Thornhill said.
Thronhill said the university was completing extra cleaning and disinfecting of door handles, elevator buttons, and other hard surfaces across campus that can hold the virus.
“Our dining hall is using paper plates and plastic cutlery for a few more days, and we're continuing to encourage students to frequently wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, and to avoid a lot of physical contact with other people,” Thornhill added.
Click here to read more about hand, foot, and mouth disease from the CDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.