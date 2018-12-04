Draxlmaier, one of the largest automotive suppliers, announced Tuesday it has completed its $42.7 million expansion at its’ Spartanburg County plant, which will create 460 new jobs.
Visit the company's website for information about the jobs available and the hiring process.
According to a news release, Draxlmaier is a tier one supplier to the international automotive industry and headquartered in Germany. The company manufactures interiors for premium automobiles and plastic components at its Duncan site, which is located at 1751 East Main Street.
The Duncan plant opened in 1998 and has been expanded three times since.
