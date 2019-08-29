PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative said 1,100 customers in the Table Rock area of Pickens County lost power Thursday afternoon after a crash.
The crash happened on Highway 11 around 2 p.m.
Crews are working to set a new pole but BREC said customers may be without power until 7 p.m.
Look for updates on the BREC Facebook page.
MORE NEWS - 26,000 glass-top stoves recalled after reports they can turn on by themselves
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.