(FOX Carolina) – According to the FDA, AdvancePierre Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 20,373 pounds of ready-to-eat flame-broiled beef patties that may contain soft purple plastic.
The items were shipped to food service locations nationwide and were also sold to some schools.
The recalled 14.06-pound cases contain three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.
The FDA said the recall was issued after two customer complaints on April 1 of soft purple plastic found in the patties.
No Illnesses have been reported.
MORE NEWS - Spartanburg officers, deputies, announce the arrest of a suspected serial rapist they say attacked 12 women over 8 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.