Greenville County's annual surplus auction

File photo from the 2018 surplus auction (FOX Carolina)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County will hold its annual surplus auction on Saturday, officials said.

More than 100 vehicles, equipment, and other items will be up for auction to the highest bidder.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 675 Keith Drive.

Auction items include:

Cars                                                                            Televisions

Trucks                                                                         VCR & DVD Players

Motorcycles  &  Mopeds                                             Olay,Loreal, Burt’s Bees  (All New)

Trailers (Utility & HD Equipment)                             Digital Camera’s

Mowers                                                                       Clothing         

ATV 4-Wheelers - Gator                                             Stainless Steel Tool Box

Compressors                                                               Sports Equipment

Tools                                                                           Play Station Games

Backhoes (JCB)                                                          Pro Patch Asphalt repair vehicle

100 HP Shop Air Compressor                                     Telephones

5-Shelf Bookcase                                                         200 KW Generator

NH Tractors W/Mowers (4)                                        Answering Machines

Typewriters                                                                Jewelry

Computers (Desktop & Laptop)                                 Tool Boxes

Ladies Designer Purses                                               Power Tools

Commercial rolling ladders                                        Golf Clubs – Golf Printers

Desks                                                                           Radar Detectors

Chairs                                                                         2 & 4 Drawer File Cabinets

Assorted CD’s                                                             Fishing rods & reels-Assorted Flies

Office Furniture                                                          Sunglasses

Chain Saws                                                                 Surveillance Cameras

Recycling Machine                                                      Assorted Watches

Binoculars                                                                   Antique Safe

Luggage                                                                      Microwaves

Battery Backups                                                         Tires & Wheels

Welders                                                                       CD/DVD’s

Scanners, Printers, Cartridges                                    Generator’s

Fire Extinguishers                                                      Folding Tables

Light Fixtures 4’ and 8 ‘                                              Copiers

Doors (Wood and Metal w/Frames)                            Fax Machines

Tires                                                                           Bicycles (On & Off Road)

Portable Air Conditioners                                        Mauldin Compaction Roller

Frigidaire Stove                                                        Kenmore Dishwasher

Whirlpool Dishwasher                                              Chalk & Peg boards

Officials said people can preview the auction items on Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

