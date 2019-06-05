GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County will hold its annual surplus auction on Saturday, officials said.
More than 100 vehicles, equipment, and other items will be up for auction to the highest bidder.
The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 675 Keith Drive.
Auction items include:
Cars Televisions
Trucks VCR & DVD Players
Motorcycles & Mopeds Olay,Loreal, Burt’s Bees (All New)
Trailers (Utility & HD Equipment) Digital Camera’s
Mowers Clothing
ATV 4-Wheelers - Gator Stainless Steel Tool Box
Compressors Sports Equipment
Tools Play Station Games
Backhoes (JCB) Pro Patch Asphalt repair vehicle
100 HP Shop Air Compressor Telephones
5-Shelf Bookcase 200 KW Generator
NH Tractors W/Mowers (4) Answering Machines
Typewriters Jewelry
Computers (Desktop & Laptop) Tool Boxes
Ladies Designer Purses Power Tools
Commercial rolling ladders Golf Clubs – Golf Printers
Desks Radar Detectors
Chairs 2 & 4 Drawer File Cabinets
Assorted CD’s Fishing rods & reels-Assorted Flies
Office Furniture Sunglasses
Chain Saws Surveillance Cameras
Recycling Machine Assorted Watches
Binoculars Antique Safe
Luggage Microwaves
Battery Backups Tires & Wheels
Welders CD/DVD’s
Scanners, Printers, Cartridges Generator’s
Fire Extinguishers Folding Tables
Light Fixtures 4’ and 8 ‘ Copiers
Doors (Wood and Metal w/Frames) Fax Machines
Tires Bicycles (On & Off Road)
Portable Air Conditioners Mauldin Compaction Roller
Frigidaire Stove Kenmore Dishwasher
Whirlpool Dishwasher Chalk & Peg boards
Officials said people can preview the auction items on Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
MORE NEWS - High court turns down SC officer's appeal in shooting case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.