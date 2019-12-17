GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) We have officially entered flu season, and some hospitals in the Upstate are taking precautions to ensure their patients' health is secure.
According to a PRISMA Health spokesperson, at least two healthcare facilities currently have voluntary visitor restrictions: Prisma Health Hospital-Upstate and its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
They said the interdisciplinary team is working to decide if additional hospital locations will be added to the list. The decisions will be made based on flu cases.
A spokesperson for the Bon Secours St. Francis Health System said they have initiated visitor restrictions in areas of the hospital where patients are more vulnerable.
As of Tuesday, those areas were the bone marrow transplant unit and the neonatal care unit.
"At this time, visitation will only be allowed for parents and grandparents," said Bon Secours Communications Manager Jennifer Robinson in a news release.
MORE NEWS:
Visitor limitations now active at Mission Health Hospitals in Western North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.