(FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate high schools have announced the cancellation of football games due to positive COVID-19 tests within their football programs.
Dorman vs Wade Hampton
Dorman athletics announced on Twitter that the Dorman at Wade Hampton football game scheduled for November 6 has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Wade Hampton.
Friday's game against Byrnes has not been cancelled.
Greer vs Boiling Springs
District leadership from Greer announced on Twitter that Friday's game against Boiling Springs has been cancelled.
According to the tweet, multiple Varsity football players and two coaches are being quarantined after several positive tests from players.
Officials said all Greer varsity football practices and workouts have been suspended at this time.
Chapman vs Clover
Chapman announced on their Facebook page that its varsity football game against Clover High School has been cancelled.
According to the post, the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within Clover's football team.
