UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County Emergency Management Director Rob Fraim said Wednesday that a bird found at a home near the Union County Airport was tested positive for West Nile virus.
Fraim said there have been no confirmed human cases of the disease in the county, but Emergency Management has ordered a pesticide spraying to kill mosquitoes within a half-mile radius of the address where the bird was found.
“The pesticide does not pose a health risk to humans or animals,” Fraim stated in a news release. “However, beekeepers in the area should relocate or cover their hives until spraying has been completed in the target area.”
Spraying will begin Wednesday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.