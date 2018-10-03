ANTREVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville County officials said mosquito spraying will begin Friday evening after a bird tested positive for West Nile virus.
Officials said the bird was found in the Antreville area.
Spraying will occur within a one-mile radius of Kearstens Way, Iva.
Officials said people in the area who are allergic to Sumithrin or prallethrin should call (864) 366-2400. Also, beekeepers in the area should call (864) 366-2400 to make county officials aware of their hives. Beekeepers should consider at least covering their hives or relocating them temporarily as well.
West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness that can cause a potentially fatal swelling of the brain in humans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.