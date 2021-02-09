Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Prisma Health posted an update on their website this morning saying the vaccine clinic at 1 Kmart Plaza in Greenville will be delaying its opening today.
The clinic, which was scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, will instead not open until 12 p.m.
Officials say the delayed opening is due to vaccine supply.
The site at Kmart Plaza is not the only Prisma site in the Upstate being affected. Baptist Hospital in Easley, Hillcrest Hospital in Simpsonville, The Ridge in Laurens, Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, Patewood Hospital in Greenville are all similarly not opening until noon today.
The only Prisma Health location open at this time is Greer Memorial Hospital. They are operating from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Prisma's site specifies no first or second dose walk-ins are available.
For a complete look at all the vaccination clinic operating times, click here.
More news: SCHP: 2 killed, 1 in hospital, minor unhurt after deadly crash in Simpsonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.