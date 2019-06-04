OCONEE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A mother and a child were transported from Chau Ram County Park on Tuesday afternoon, after a tubing accident, Oconee Emergency Management Services says.
Officials said the mother and child were tubing together, hit a small rapid, then landed wrong on a rock causing injury.
The two were then transported to receive medical attention.
The child is being flown to Greenville Emergency Room for treatment.
Westminster Fire and Rescue, Dive Team, Technical Rescue, Emergency Services all responded, officials say.
No further details were provided.
