Henderson Co., NC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday morning, deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Asheville Police, and the district attorney's office held a press conference on the arrest on 35-year-old Krista Noelle Madden.
Deputies say on Thursday night, Madden was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder after they say she threw her daughter into a 75-foot-ravine on Thursday.
Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said,"It's by the grace of God that we're standing here with a child that's been discovered and is alive."
Thursday night, a woman was walking to get her mail at a home along Slick Rock Road in Henderson County when she heard what sounded like a baby crying according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies say the woman and her husband investigated and discovered the baby at the bottom of a ravine on their property, laying next to a carseat.
Shaylie was taken to the hospital according to deputies and admitted for care. While deputies say they didn't have a current update on Shaylie, they believe at this time she is in good condition.
Deputies said it was on Thursday when Madden first reported that she and her daughter, Shaylie had been abducted by two people wearing ski masks driving a 2014 Mazda CX-5.
Police say Madden told them she was able to escape the kidnappers but they got away with her vehicle and Shaylie.
When deputies found the vehicle abandoned along Rhodes Mountain Road, they deployed two K-9 tracking teams but said they picked up no indication that anyone had been in the area around the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said while interviewing Madden, she provided enough information for deputies to have probably cause to charge her with attempted murder. Deputies with the sheriff's office spoke to Madden's husband and believe that she acted alone.
Sheriff Griffin went on to say that at this time, the sheriff's office does not believe that any of Madden's initial story was true.
Deputies and police say at this time more charges could be pending as the investigation continues.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Asheville Police, Buncombe County Department of Social Services, and District Attorney's office are all investigating the case.
Madden is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
