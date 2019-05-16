SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg mother has asked for help finding her missing teenage daughter.
Amanda Wagner posted on Facebook Wednesday that her daughter, Erica, was missing.
Erica was last seen at Byrnes High School Tuesday. Wagner said Erica is most likely wearing a black Victoria Secret jacket with Pink printed all over it and pink fuzzy slides.
Erica is about 5’4 tall and weighs around 105 pounds.
She could be in Spartanburg, Greenville, Oconee, or as far away as Columbia.
Wagner said Erica is without her medication, which she needs to take daily.
“Erica- if you see this, please know how much you are loved,” Wagner posted on Facebook. “I need to know you are safe and need you to reach out to me. You don’t get to leave us this easily. We pray for your protection and safety. Love you to the moon and back, forever and always, no matter what.”
Wagner said Erica has never run away or disappeared before.
Wagner asks anyone who sees Erica to call the Spartanburg Police Department or message her directly on Facebook.
MORE NEWS - Why these companies are giving employees a mental health break
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.