MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - A mother has been charged after hitting man with car and fleeing the scene with her children, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they went to a home on Wildberry Drive for a domestic dispute call just after midnight on July 13. Upon arrival, officials learned that a mother, 27-year-old Miranda Lea Gatewood, assaulted a male at the home, hit him with her car, and left the area with her two kids.
After investigating, deputies said they later learned that Gatewood wrecked her vehicle on Sugar Hill Road and found her to be impaired. Gatewood and her kids were then taken to the hospital for treatment.
The sheriff's office charged Gatewood with two counts of serious injury by vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of child abuse, and simple assault.
